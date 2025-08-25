<p>Mumbai: As Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence (TFGBV) has emerged as one of the most widespread threats to young women’s digital lives, the Girl Effect India has launched CTRL+SHIFT+RESPECT to counter the emerging issue. </p><p>Girl Effect is an independent, global non-profit organisation dedicated to unlocking the potential of adolescent girls and young women across the Global South.</p><p>The initiative aims to make India’s digital spaces safe, empowering, and respectful environments for adolescent girls and young women.</p><p>“As our world becomes more and more digital, so do the spaces where harm can occur. Just as technology has the power to connect, educate, and empower, it is also being misused to harm, shame, troll and perpetrate gender-based violence, especially against women and girls. CTRL + SHIFT + RESPECT is our youth-powered program challenging online abuse and tech-facilitated gender-based violence by shifting mindsets, sparking conversations, and demanding a digital culture rooted in respect,” said Kavita Ayyagari, Country Director, Girl Effect India.</p>.Cybercrime conviction rate dismal 0.23% in Karnataka.<p>According to a press statement, CTRL+SHIFT+RESPECT program has been designed to respond to these challenges through a comprehensive approach. The initiative will equip adolescent girls with digital literacy and awareness of their rights, engage boys, parents, and educators to shift mindsets and behaviours, and strengthen survivor support systems in collaboration with government agencies, civil society organisations, and community leaders. </p><p>Central to the initiative is the launch of the CTRL + SHIFT + HELP , a trusted resource for young girls and women , India’s first comprehensive resource to connect victim-survivors with verified legal, psychosocial, and community-based support services. Girl Effect also showcased Bol Behen , a Whatsapp chatbot, that provides 24 x 7 access to reliable information on TFGBV , and has been built for girls to enable them to navigate online spaces with confidence.</p><p>The launch brought 20 organisations, including UN Women, Laadli Foundation, RATI Foundation, Point of View, Center for Social Research, Restless Development, The Quantum Hub, ChildFund India, Radio Mirchi, and youth from Girl Effect’s Gully Youth Lab who pledged their support to tackling TFGBV.</p><p>“This marks the beginning of a movement to recognise TFGBV as a national priority and to build stronger protection and support systems for victim-survivors across the country. CTRL+SHIFT+RESPECT is a commitment to systemic change, built on evidence, youth leadership, and collective accountability. It places girls at the center of shaping solutions and influencing policy, with a clear vision of a future where digital spaces are rooted in equality, safety, and respect,” the statement said.</p>