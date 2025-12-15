Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US to begin social media screening of H-1B, H-4 visa applicants from December 15

In a new order, the State Department said that from December 15, a review of the online presence for all H-1B applicants and their dependents will be conducted.
Last Updated : 14 December 2025, 18:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 December 2025, 18:38 IST
World newsUSVisaH-1B visaH-4 visavisa applications

Follow us on :

Follow Us