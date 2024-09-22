Give new poll symbol to Ajit Pawar-led NCP too: Sharad Pawar group

Talking to mediapersons here on Saturday, Lok Sabha member Sule said, "Sharad Pawar is the founding member of our party and he takes all decisions. The NCP (SP) has sought natural justice from the Supreme Court."

"The court asked us to use the symbol of 'man blowing turha' until the final decision. The same decision should be taken for the other NCP faction. There is big confusion about the 'clock' symbol. Thus, we request the court to take a decision before the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections," Sule said.