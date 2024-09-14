Government holiday for Eid rescheduled in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Friday rescheduled the official Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai district from September 16 to September 18.
As the Anant Chaturdashi, last day of Ganesh festival, falls on September 17, the local Muslim community has decided to take out its Eid processions on September 18 instead of September 16, and hence the holiday was being rescheduled, said an official release.
Local collectors can take decision on similar rescheduling of Eid holiday in other districts as per the circumstances, it added.
Published 13 September 2024, 21:25 IST