Government trying to create rift between Maratha, OBC communities: Jarange

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Activist Manoj Jarange on Friday accused the Maharashtra government of trying to create tension between the Maratha and OBC communities, vowing that he won’t “let it happen”.

The 41-year-old activist was speaking to the Marathi news channel ABP Maza after his discharge from a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

He said there are 8-9 people in the government who have 'hatred' for the Maratha community and their names will reach the public domain at the “right” time.