Har Ghar Tiranga campaign begins in Latur

Essay and elocution contests will be held, while on August 13, a 'Tiranga' oath will be taken in government offices, schools, colleges etc in the district, an official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 August 2024, 13:45 IST

Latur: The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign was launched in Latur on Friday and several programmes will be held across the district in connection with it till August 15, an official said.

Essay and elocution contests will be held, while on August 13, a 'Tiranga' oath will be taken in government offices, schools, colleges etc in the district, he said.

The Tiranga Yatra, which is part of the campaign, started with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Martyrs' War Memorial at the District Sports Complex, he said.

Published 09 August 2024, 13:45 IST
