Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

After Sharif ‌Osman Hadi's killing, Bangladesh tightens security as media attacks stoke unrest fears

The unrest in the South Asian nation ⁠after the shooting death of Sharif ‌Osman Hadi has included coordinated mob attacks on major newspapers and cultural institutions.
Last Updated : 20 December 2025, 10:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 December 2025, 10:10 IST
World newsBangladesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us