<p>Mumbai: After a lull, the financial capital of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a> and its suburbs was hit by overnight rainfall on Monday, September 15, even as the south-west monsoon withdraws from India. </p><p>Water-logging was reported from several areas in Mumbai leading to traffic issues.</p><p>The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has swung into action to drain out the water. </p><p>The trains of Central Railway reported minor five to ten minutes delay while Western Railway trains were running as per schedule. </p><p>A Monorail came to a halt near Wadala due to technical issues amid heavy rainfall. The incident occurred at around 7:45 am, when a train carrying 17 passengers stopped on the track. They were safely rescued and taken to the station in another train.</p>.Mumbai monorail halts in Wadala due to technical glitch, passengers evacuated.<p>“The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Red Alert Warning for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region for the next 3 hours. Intense to very Intense spells of rain & thunderstorm accompanied by lightning with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely,” the BMC said.</p><p>Traffic was slow along the Khar Subway, the Mumbai Traffic Police said.</p>