Heavy rains along with thunderstorms lash Mumbai; Navaratri celebrations hit

<p>Mumbai: Heavy rains accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning lashed several parts of Mumbai on late Thursday evening.</p>.<p>Due to the showers, waterlogging was reported from some low-lying areas in the metropolis.</p>.<p>The sudden downpour took many by surprise as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had only issued a 'yellow' alert for light to moderate rainfall in the financial capital.</p>.<p>The showers also hampered the ongoing Navratri festivities and spoiled 'garba' (a ritualistic and devotional dance associated with the nine-day festival) plans of many revellers.</p>