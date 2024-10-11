Home
Heavy rains along with thunderstorms lash Mumbai; Navaratri celebrations hit

Due to the showers, waterlogging was reported from some low-lying areas in the metropolis.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 23:56 IST

Comments
Published 10 October 2024, 23:56 IST
