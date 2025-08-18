<p>Mumbai: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Monday morning disrupting the road traffic on arterial routes as water gushed into the low-lying areas.</p><p>The Western Railway is running normally though the Central Railway reported delays of 15 minutes. </p><p>The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai issued an advisory to passengers to check the flight schedules before leaving home. </p><p>“In view of the heavy rain forecast in Mumbai, passengers are advised to check their flight status with their respective airlines and allow extra travel time to reach the airport. Passengers are also advised to leave for the airport earlier than usual, in order to evade traffic congestion. At Mumbai Airport, passenger safety is of utmost importance. Thank you for your cooperation as we strive to enable seamless passenger journeys,” it said.</p>.‘Triple seat, no helmet, wrong side’: 10,000 Mumbai vehicles challaned on Janmashtami.<p>IndiGo also in a statement said, “The rain continues to make its presence felt across Mumbai, and road travel has been affected in parts. Traffic is moving slowly on some routes to the airport due to persistent showers and pooling water. If you are catching a flight today, we recommend heading out early and keeping an eye on your flight updates via our app and website.” </p><p>SpiceJet's statement read, “Due to bad weather in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status”.</p><p>The Regional Meteorological Centre of the IMD said, “Intense spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri during the next 3-4 hours.”</p>.<p>Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan reviewed the situation. </p><p>The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and Mumbai Police have urged people to not step out unless essential.</p><p>“According to the 10:00 am update of the India Meteorological Department, extremely heavy rainfall is forecast for Mumbai over the next three to four hours. Citizens are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary safety measures. Please avoid going outdoors unless it is essential,” the BMC said.</p><p>"Caution is advised as heavy rainfall continues under Orange Alert, incidents of water-logging and reduced visibility are being reported from multiple areas. Please avoid non-essential travel, plan your commute with care, and step out only if necessary,” the Mumbai Police said. </p><p>Since the morning, the intensity of rains in the twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban and the neighbouring Palghar, Thane and Raigad district has increased. </p><p>According to reports reaching here, the satellite township of Navi Mumbai and Vasai-Virar locality received heavy rainfall.</p>