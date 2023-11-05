Here is how SRK's birthday made a lasting impact on an elderly woman's life

She remembered how crowded the street in front of Mannat had been that day, with people trying to get a look at the actor. She returned on several occasions when the area was busy as it proved to be the most profitable day she had ever had.

"And as time went on, I went back for Christmas, Diwali, and all special occasions when Bandstand would be crowded with people," she shared.

While her earnings are still inconsistent, the elderly woman revealed that Shah Rukh Khan's birthday has turned into a reliable source of income for her.

Expressing gratitude to SRK, she affectionately referred to him as "Baadshah" (king) who has made a significant difference in her life, despite not knowing her personally.

There are over 17,000 likes on the post while several people have commented on the post. While user said SRK was "truly a king," another called the story "lovely."