Here is how SRK's birthday made a lasting impact on an elderly woman's life

An elderly woman from Mumbai shared a wholesome story of how she found a source of income through the birthday celebrations of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
In her story shared with the Humans of Bombay, she recalled how two years ago, someone recommended to that she sell water bottles on the eve of Shah Rukh Khan's birthday in front of his Mannat mansion. She said, she initially thought it was a joke but then when she gave it a try, she was amazed at the amount of crowd present in front of Mannat to wish SRK.
“Two years ago, someone said - ‘Shahrukh ka birthday aa raha hai. Mannat ke saamne paani bech, tera kharcha nikal jaayega.’ At first, I wondered if it was a joke. And then, I thought – ‘What’s the harm in trying?’ But nothing could’ve prepared me for what I saw there that day! Itne log — aisa lag raha tha ki mela hai!” read the post.
She remembered how crowded the street in front of Mannat had been that day, with people trying to get a look at the actor. She returned on several occasions when the area was busy as it proved to be the most profitable day she had ever had.
"And as time went on, I went back for Christmas, Diwali, and all special occasions when Bandstand would be crowded with people," she shared.
While her earnings are still inconsistent, the elderly woman revealed that Shah Rukh Khan's birthday has turned into a reliable source of income for her.
Expressing gratitude to SRK, she affectionately referred to him as "Baadshah" (king) who has made a significant difference in her life, despite not knowing her personally.
There are over 17,000 likes on the post while several people have commented on the post. While user said SRK was "truly a king," another called the story "lovely."
Credit: Insta/officialhumansofbombay
Credit: Insta/officialhumansofbombay