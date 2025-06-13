<p>Mumbai: Commercial pilot-turned-social media influencer Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast said that the Air India’s Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad is because of suspected failure of dual engines is an extremely rare incident. </p><p>"Looks like a dual engine failure after take off. Nothing short of a complete power loss can force a modern aircraft into that kind of sink rate, right after take off,” said Taneja, a popular YouTuber. </p>.Air India plane crash 'one of the worst in aviation history', says Trump.<p>Replying to a query on dual engine failure, he said, “Extremely extremely extremely rare… a pilot cannot do anything, if he loses both engines after take off at 600 feet with building in front.” </p><p>The plane, crashed into the hostel mess of BJ Medical College in the Meghaninagar area, shortly after it took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad for London Gatwick with 242 persons including crew members on board. </p><p>Taneja, who left a successful career as a pilot to become one of India’s top content creators, is widely respected for his deep knowledge of aviation and analysis of aviation issues. </p>