High drama unfolds in Maharashtra Mantralaya as tribal community MLAs stage protest over Dhangar reservation, jump on safety net

<p>Mumbai: In an unprecedented protest, a group of legislators from the Scheduled Tribes (ST) community jumped from higher floors to the safety net in the high-security Mantralaya complex to raise the issue of the Adivasis and register protest against the possible inclusion of Dhangars into the tribal reservation category. </p><p>The MLAs were led by Narhari Zirwal, the Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.</p><p>They were also upset with the discontinuation of appointment of ST candidates notified under the Provisions of the Panchayats (Extension of Scheduled Area), popularly known as PESA. </p><p>The high-drama involved when Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was presiding over a special Cabinet meeting in which Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and their ministerial colleagues were present.</p>.Dhangar community intensifies demand for category change, ST representatives oppose the idea. <p>A three-time MLA from Dindori in Nashik district, Zirwal owes allegiance to Ajit Pawar-led NCP. </p><p>“This was Plan-A…our Plan-B too is ready,” a visibly upset Zirwal told reporters. </p><p>As soon as half a dozen legislators jumped, police and security personnel rescued them from the nets. </p><p>Zirwal was accompanied by Kiran Lahamate (NCP), Rajesh Patil (Bahujan Vikas Aghadi), Hiraman Khoskar (Congress) and Hemant Savra (BJP). </p><p>None of the legislators were injured, however, doctors were sent to examine them, particularly Zirwal. </p><p>The huge safety net were installed in its high-security secretariat premises in February 2018 after a series of suicide attempts from higher floors.</p><p>After the protest, two ministers Girish Mahajan and Abdul Sattar met him. </p><p>Shinde is also expected to meet them.</p><p>This is the second agitation led by Zirwal who had staged a one-day sit-in protest outside the Mantralaya on 30 September against the government’s move. </p><p>The Dhangar community - traditional nomadic shepherds - who get 3.5 per cent reservation in education and jobs under NT (C) category demand that they be placed under STs, which has a 7 per cent quota. </p><p>The Dhangar community leaders claim ‘Dhangar’ and ‘Dhangad’ are same and a "typographical error” has deprived them in Maharashtra to get the ST benefits unlike other states. </p><p>The ST community is opposed to the idea as it will dilute their quota. </p><p>The Dhangars account for 9-10 per cent of the state's population. After the Marathas, Dhangars are the biggest population group.</p>