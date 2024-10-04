Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

High drama unfolds in Maharashtra Mantralaya as tribal community MLAs stage protest over Dhangar reservation, jump on safety net

The MLAs were led by Narhari Zirwal, the Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 07:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 07:29 IST
India NewsMaharashtraReservationDhangar community

Follow us on :

Follow Us