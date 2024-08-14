Hit-and-run: SUV fatally knocks down auto-rickshaw driver on Versova beach, injures his friend in Mumbai

Mumbai: In yet another hit-and-run case in Maharashtra, an auto-rickshaw driver was killed and his friend injured when an SUV ran over them while they were sleeping at the Versova beach in Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday following which the sports utility vehicle (SUV) driver fled from the spot without providing any help to the victims, they said.

The SUV driver and another occupant of the vehicle have been arrested.

Auto-rickshaw driver Ganesh Yadav and his friend Bablu Shrivastava were sleeping at the beach as they felt hot in their room located nearby in the Sagar Kutir Rahivasi Sangh slum area, an official from Versova police station said.

Shrivastava was awakened by a blunt impact on his head and hand, after which he saw a car running over Yadav, who was asleep next to him on a mat. Later, Shrivastava became unconscious, he said.

The SUV driver, Nikhil Jawle (34), and his friend Shubham Dongre (33), who was also in the vehicle, fled from the spot without providing medical help to the victims, the official said.

A local resident had noted the number of the SUV while it was entering the beachside from a narrow lane.