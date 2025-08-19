Houses inundated, villages cut off as incessant rains batter Thane, Palghar

<p>Thane/Palghar: Incessant rains continued to pound Thane and Palghar in Maharashtra on Tuesday, flooding houses, triggering wall collapses and cutting off villages in both districts, officials said.</p>.<p>According to officials, 14 houses along the riverbank at Gorat Gawari Pada in Wada taluka of Palghar were submerged, and 15 homes were inundated in Padgha's Ganesh Nagar.</p>.Heavy rains batter North Karnataka, Malnad; dams almost full.<p>Floodwaters also entered homes in Vasai's Chandrapada village, Sarja village, Khandipada, and Odola in Chinchoti, and residents were shifted to safer places.</p>.<p>In Thane city, one house was damaged, and residents were evacuated from adjoining homes after debris fell on them amid the rains.</p>.<p>A 70-year-old man sustained injuries and was admitted to the civic hospital in Kalwa.</p>.<p>Barricades and drainage ditches have since been erected to divert rainwater.</p>.<p>A wall of a chawl collapsed in Mumbra's Sanjay Nagar in the morning, and two other wall collapse incidents were reported in Kalwa and Ghodbunder Road in Thane.</p>.<p>Vehicular movement was severely affected as several roads were flooded in Thane city.</p>.<p>Ghodbunder Road to Mira-Bhayander was closed for traffic, with police urging motorists to use alternative routes.</p>.<p>"Ghodbunder Road should only be used in urgent cases. Citizens are strictly advised against driving on the wrong side," a traffic official said.</p>.<p>The rains also left parts of Karnala and Ambarbhui villages in Palghar completely cut off, while the Pachmad and Chinchghar bridges on NH-160A was closed due to flooding.</p>.<p>An SUV was nearly submerged in floodwaters at an underpass connecting Narivali and Uttarshiv villages in Thane. Two locals swam to rescue passengers trapped in the vehicle. A video of the rescue has since gone viral on social media.</p>.<p>The civic bodies, disaster management cell, and local activists remain on high alert, and officials have appealed to residents in flood-prone areas to relocate temporarily and report emergencies promptly. </p>