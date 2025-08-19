Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
Houses inundated, villages cut off as incessant rains batter Thane, Palghar

According to officials, 14 houses along the riverbank at Gorat Gawari Pada in Wada taluka of Palghar were submerged, and 15 homes were inundated in Padgha's Ganesh Nagar.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 09:09 IST
Published 19 August 2025, 09:09 IST
