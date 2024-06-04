IAF’s Sukhoi fighter crashes in Nashik; pilot, co-pilot eject safely

<p>Mumbai: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sukhoi">Sukhoi</a> fighter plane of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-air-force">Indian Air Force</a> (IAF) crashed in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nashik">Nashik</a> district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> on Tuesday, police said.</p>.IAF crash: Mirage plane's black box, part of Sukhoi flight data recorder found.<p>The pilot and co-pilot of the Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft ejected safely, Special Inspector General of Nashik Range D R Karale told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>The plane crashed in a field near Shirasgaon village, the IPS officer said.</p>