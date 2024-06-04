Home
IAF’s Sukhoi fighter crashes in Nashik; pilot, co-pilot eject safely

Special Inspector General of Nashik Range D R Karale said that the pilot and co-pilot of the Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft ejected safely.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 09:41 IST
Mumbai: A Sukhoi fighter plane of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said.

The pilot and co-pilot of the Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft ejected safely, Special Inspector General of Nashik Range D R Karale told PTI.

The plane crashed in a field near Shirasgaon village, the IPS officer said.

Published 04 June 2024, 09:41 IST
