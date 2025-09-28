<p>Mumbai: The financial capital of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a> and its suburbs were battered by heavy rainfall over the weekend - with the cumulative seasonal rainfall crossing the 3,000 mm-mark on Sunday - much above the average.</p><p>The heavy rains coincide with the Navratri-Durga Puja festivities when people of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) experience the garba-dandiya and visit pandals to offer prayers to the Goddess. </p><p>The India Meteorological Department (IMD) placed Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad under Red Alert for Sunday and Orange Alert for Monday. </p>.Mumbai on red alert as Maharashtra CM reviews rain, relief measures.<p>Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Arabian Sea as it was choppy because of strong wings. Besides, there is heavy cloud concentration along the Konkan coast. </p><p>According to K S Hosalikar, Scientist-G & Former Head, Climate Research & Services, IMD Pune, Mumbai crossed the 3,000-mark. “Mumbai Monsoon 2025…Mumbai 3,000 Not Out…Colaba 2,144 mm, Santacruz 3,022.9 mm,” he said. </p><p>According to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), from 0800 hrs on Saturday morning till 1800 hrs of Sunday, the Mumbai City and its Eastern and Western suburbs reported over 100 to 150 mm rainfall. </p><p>While on Saturday midnight there was thunder and lightning, between 0500 hrs to 0600 hrs on Sunday morning Mumbai received every heavy rainfall. </p><p>The entire MMR will receive rainfall for the next couple of days, according to the IMD’s Mumbai-based Regional Meteorological Observatory (RMC). </p><p>“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy to very heavy rain with gusty winds 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Konkan-Goa, Marathwada and Ghats area of Madhya Maharashtra,” according to the RMC forecast issued on Saturday. </p><p>There was no impact of the rains on the movement of suburban trains of Central Railway and Western Railway. There were traffic jams, however, largely people preferred to stay indoors on Sunday. Heavy water-logging was reported from Vasai-Virar in Palghar and Thane City. </p>