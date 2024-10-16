India needs a strong and specific act on online gambling: Principal Secretary to Maharashtra Chief Minister

<p>Mumbai: India needs a strong and specific act on online gambling, said Brijesh Singh, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Government of Maharashtra. </p><p>“We need to have a specific act on online gambling. We should look at how society operates and then come up with an appropriate set of regulations. There is a need for a fresh look at the gambling legislation,” said Singh, a senior IPS officer, addressing panel discussion on 'Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing: Emerging Cyberthreats from Unchecked Online Betting and Gambling' at the second edition of the Indian Gaming Convention (IGC) hosted by Internet and Mobile Association of India.</p>.Andhra Pradesh couple dies by suicide unable to repay son's online gambling debts. <p>“On the enforcement side, I believe we need capacity and capability. We also need a real-time flow of information with law enforcement. We will soon have a Human Cybercrime Protection Policy,” Singh added.</p><p>"As we embrace the digital era, it is critical to ensure that our people are protected from the emerging cyber threats associated with online betting and gambling. Technological advancements are becoming stronger, and while they offer great potential, they also bring increased risks. We must implement proactive measures, including contextual warnings on apps, to safeguard users from falling prey to these threats. Our responsibility is to create a safe and secure online environment for everyone," he added. </p><p>Vivan Sharan, Partner at Koan Advisory Group, moderated the discussion, which also featured Vinit Goenka, Founder Secretary of the Centre for Knowledge Sovereignty.</p>