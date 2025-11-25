Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

India not just participated in global response to AIDS but shaped it: Expert

Dr Gilada is the President Emeritus, AIDS Society of India and Governing Council Member and Focal Point for Asia-Pacific, International AIDS Society.
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 03:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2025, 03:18 IST
India NewsMaharashtraHIVAIDSWorld Aids Day

Follow us on :

Follow Us