Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

India Post plans drone-based mail delivery in remote areas of Naxal-affected Gadchiroli

A senior Chandrapur postal official said that the drones are likely to deliver the mails after these are received at the headquarters.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 16:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2025, 16:35 IST
India NewsMaharashtraDronesNaxalGadchiroli

Follow us on :

Follow Us