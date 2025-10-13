<p>Chandrapur: There are plans to use drones for the delivery of mails in the dense forested patches of Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra, an official said on Monday.</p>.<p>The drones are likely to deliver the mails after these are received at the headquarters, the senior Chandrapur postal official said.</p>.What is there to talk, asks Amit Shah; advises Naxals to accept 'lucrative' surrender-rehabilitation policy.<p>"The district has dense forests with rivers, causing trouble to postal personnel in mail delivery. India Post has planned to launch drone-based deliveries in some villages in the most inaccessible places in Gadchiroli district in the upcoming days. The regional office in Nagpur had sought a list of these places," he said.</p>.<p>The list sent comprises 27 villages in Bhamragarh, Wairagad and Sironcha tehsils, said Lalit Borkar, Assistant Superintendent of Post-office, Chandrapur Division.</p>.<p>"Postmen used to deliver mails after two days (officially called D+2) once these were received at the branch office in Gadchiroli. However, with the drone service, delivery can be done on the same day. Such a drone mechanism was deployed in Matheran, a hill station located near Mumbai," he said.</p>.<p>A drone can deliver up to 5-7 kilograms of mails, Borkar said.</p>.<p>The detailed proposal has been sent to PostMaster General, Regional Office, Nagpur, for approval, he added.</p>