Indian Coast Guard apprehends fishing vessel off Mumbai coast; Rs 1.75 lakh cash seized

After a thorough search of the vessel, a cache of "approximately 30,000 litres of illicit diesel, with an estimated value of Rs 30 lakh", concealed within its fish holds was seized, it said, adding, "a sum of Rs 1.75 lakh in unaccounted cash was confiscated".

Interrogation of the arrested crew revealed their intent to peddle their illegal wares to unsuspecting fishermen, the ministry said.