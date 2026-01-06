<p>The Madurai bench of Madras High Court has upheld a single judge's order allowing lighting of 'Karthigai Deepam' atop a 'Deepathoon' in Thiruparankundram Hills near <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madurai">Madurai</a>.</p><p>A division bench of Justices G Jayachandran and K K Ramachandran said the deepam can be lit every year. </p><p>The bench criticised the DMK dispensation and the Madurai district administration for citing possible disturbance to peace as a reason for opposing the single judge's order.</p>.Explained | Thiruparankundram's significance and why is it becoming a playground for religious politics.<p>The State government had refused to comply with the single judge’s order on December 3 by lighting the lamp at the Uchipillayar Temple as per tradition.</p>.Deepam row | 'Law and order issue an imaginary ghost': Madras HC upholds single judge's ruling allowing lighting of lamp on 'Deepathoon'.<p>The government disallowed the petitioner, on whose prayer the judge, Justice G R Swaminathan, delivered the verdict, to proceed to the hills.</p><p>The division bench said the temple administration should light the lamp and disallowed the participation of general public.</p>