IndiGo's Mumbai-Doha flight delayed, passengers made to sit inside plane for 5 hours

An Indigo flight operating between Mumbai and Qatar has been delayed for nearly five hours on Sunday. The passengers claimed that the flight that was scheduled to take off at 3:55 am from Mumbai did not take to the air even at 9 am, leaving around 250 to 300 passengers stranded at the airport.
Passengers were reportedly made to sit inside the aircraft for five hours and not allowed to deboard the plane as immigration was over.
The passengers were eventually asked to leave the aircraft and wait inside the holding area at the Mumbai airport citing some technical issues, reported NDTV.
