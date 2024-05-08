Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Infant's body found in drain in Thane

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and took the infant to a local hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 May 2024, 08:38 IST
Last Updated : 08 May 2024, 08:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Thane : The body of a three-four months old boy has been found in a drain in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

A passer-by spotted the child lying in the drain at Vitawa in Kalwa area on Monday night.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and took the infant to a local hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official from Kalwa police station said.

The police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years by parent or caretaker) against unidentified persons and are conducting a probe into it, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 May 2024, 08:38 IST
India NewsMaharashtraThane

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT