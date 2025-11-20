<p>Mumbai: Summoned in connection with a drug seizure case, Bollywood socialite and influencer `Orry' alias Orhan Awatramani on Thursday sought time till November 25 to appear before Mumbai Police, an official said.</p>.<p>Orry had been summoned by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) after his name allegedly cropped up during the interrogation of Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, a key accused in a Rs 252 crore mephedrone seizure case.</p>.Upendra-starrer Telugu film to release on November 27.<p>According to the police, Shaikh has claimed that certain film, fashion celebrities, a politician, and a kin of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim participated in the rave parties organised by him.</p>.<p>As Orry was among the people named by Shaikh, he was summoned to record his statement on Thursday.</p>.<p>But he failed to appear and sent his lawyer who sought time till November 25, the official said.</p>.<p>Shaikh, also known as `Lavish' due to his lavish lifestyle, was deported from Dubai last month. He was a close aide of gangster Salim Dola who was allegedly involved in mephedrone manufacturing and distribution in India.</p>.<p>Initially Shaikh was arrested in the Rs 252 crore mephedrone seizure from a drug factory in Maharashtra's Sangli last year. Subsequently, the Ghatkopar unit of the ANC arrested him. </p>