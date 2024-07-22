INS Brahmaputra damaged, one sailor missing in Mumbai dockyard fire

Multiple agencies were mobilised and the fire could be controlled on Monday morning.

However, later in the day, the ship was listed - a nautical term to describe when a vessel takes on water and tilts to one side.

According to sources in the Indian Navy, the ship has suffered extensive damage.

Salvage operations would be undertaken to refloat the vessel.

“Fire had broken out on the evening of 21 July 24 while she was undergoing refit at Naval Dockyard. The fire was brought under control by the ship’s crew with assistance of firefighters from Naval Dockyard and other ships in harbour, by morning of 22 July 24. Further, follow-on actions including sanitisation checks for assessment of residual risk of fire were carried out,” the Indian Navy said in a statement.

“Subsequently, in the afternoon, the ship experienced severe listing to one side (port side). Despite all efforts, the ship could not be brought to the upright position. The ship continued to list further alongside her berth and is presently resting on one side,” the Navy said.

All personnel have been accounted for except one junior sailor, for whom the search is in progress.

An inquiry has been ordered by the Indian Navy to investigate the accident.

It is not yet known how many officers and sailors were on board the ship during the refit operations.