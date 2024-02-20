It doesn't matter: Jarange demands Maratha quota under OBC category

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday said it doesn't matter if the Maharashtra government grants 10 per cent or 20 per cent reservation to the community, the quota must be under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category and not separate.

Speaking to reporters at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, the activist said he would wait and see if the state government converts its draft notification on 'blood relatives' of Kunbi Marathas into law and then decide on the course of his agitation.

"The government is giving us what we don't want. We want a reservation in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, but they are giving us a separate quota instead. If the government doesn't discuss and implement the draft notification on the reservation for blood relatives of Kunbi Marathas, we will decide on the course of the agitation tomorrow," the activist said.