IT firm director from US found dead at Mumbai hotel

Mumbai: A 62-year-old United States citizen, director of an IT solutions firm, was found dead in his hotel room in suburban Andheri on Tuesday, police said.

The man, whose name was not disclosed, had landed in Mumbai on Saturday for business purposes as his company has an office here, said an official of Sahar police station.

When he did not open the door despite multiple ring bells and calls on Tuesday morning, hotel staff opened the door with a duplicate key and found him lying unconscious on the bed, the official said.

He was taken to the nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead before admission. Police are awaiting the postmortem report to know the exact cause of death while an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered, the official added.