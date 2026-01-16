Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

IUCAA study reveals cannibalisation of dwarf galaxies by Malin 1

Using observations from the Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (UVIT) onboard AstroSat, the research team identified several young star-forming clumps in Malin 1’s central region.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 17:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 January 2026, 17:38 IST
India NewsMaharashtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us