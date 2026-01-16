<p>A recent study by a team of scientists from the Pune-based Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) has revealed that Malin 1, the largest known low-surface-brightness galaxy, is quietly cannibalising smaller dwarf galaxies, shedding new light on its hidden growth and evolution.</p><p>Malin 1 has long puzzled astronomers since its discovery, according to a press statement issued on Friday.</p>.Sparrow population comes down in Bangalore, Chennai.<p>Its central region, roughly the size of the Milky Way’s stellar disk, resembles a lenticular galaxy, while its extremely faint spiral arms extend out to nearly 3,00,000 light-years. Despite appearing isolated and undisturbed, the galaxy has continued to transform internally, with no clear signs of interaction—until now.</p><p>Using observations from the Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (UVIT) onboard AstroSat, the research team identified several young star-forming clumps in Malin 1’s central region. </p><p>One particularly prominent clump, known as C1, stood out due to its brightness and mass. This was unexpected, as the central region otherwise appears quenched, with little ongoing star formation.</p>