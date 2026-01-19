Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

'Jai Maharashtra': Group of Indian men chanting slogans in Paris spark outrage over public conduct

The man is also heard shouting slogans hailing Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, leading many to speculate that he must be a supporter from Shinde’s home turf Thane.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 11:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 January 2026, 11:57 IST
India NewsParisMaharashtraTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us