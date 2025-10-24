Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Jilted lover stabs woman, ends life by slitting own throat later in Mumbai

The Kalachowki police station is investigating the case.
Last Updated : 24 October 2025, 15:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2025, 15:36 IST
MumbaiCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us