<p>Mumbai: In a horrific incident in the public, a young man brutally stabbed and grievously injured his former girlfriend and later ended his life by slitting his throat in the Kalachowki area of Mumbai on Friday. </p><p>According to initial investigations, Sonu Barai (24) was upset with Manisha Yadav (24) ending the relationship some few weeks ago.</p><p>Manisha, who sustained serious injuries is being treated at the KEM Hospital at Parel.</p><p>Barai suspected that Manisha was seeing someone else, which had led to a fight between the two.</p><p>On Friday morning, Barai called Manisha to meet, but carried a kitchen knife with him.</p><p>When she arrived, Barai stabbed her two to three times. </p><p>The injured woman ran to save her life and entered a nearby nursing home, however, he chased her and attempted to kill her. </p>.Jilted in love, woman slits wrist inside police station in Uttar Pradesh.<p>Those passing by tried to prevent Barai, however, could not succeed. However, someone threw a stone at Barai, which made him realise that he won’t be able to escape and immediately slit his throat and died at the spot due to excessive blood loss.</p><p>Deputy Commissioner of Police R Ragasudha rushed to the spot to supervise the investigations. “Preliminry investigations reveals relationship issues,” the DCP said, adding that the girl is being treated in a hospital while the man died by suicide. “The man was unemployed,” she added. </p><p>The incident took place around 1030 hrs at Dattaram Lad Marg in the Lalbaug-Chinchpokli area.</p><p>The Kalachowki police station is investigating the case. </p>