Kali Mata idol found dressed as Mother Mary in Mumbai temple; video goes viral, priest held

According to the RCF police station official, a video has surfaced on social media showing the Kali Mata idol dressed as Mother Mary in the temple in suburban Chembur.
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 19:20 IST
Published 25 November 2025, 19:20 IST
