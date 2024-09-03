Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme: Enrolment date extended till September 30

Given the overwhelming response to the scheme, the cut-off date for submitting applications by eligible women has been extended to September 30, Tatkare said.

The Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, a flagship scheme of the Eknath Shinde-led government for women's welfare, was announced in the state budget presented in June-end.

It is expected to cost the state exchequer Rs 46,000 crore annually. Under the scheme, married, divorced, and destitute women aged 21-65 will receive Rs 1,500 per month with the annual family income of beneficiaries capped at Rs 2.5 lakh.

The constituents of the ruling coalition -- the BJP, the NCP and the Shiv Sena -- have been extensively promoting the scheme ahead of the assembly polls likely to be held in November.