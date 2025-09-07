Lalbaug cha Raja immersed in Arabian Sea after delay

<p>Mumbai: The iconic Lalbaug cha Raja - one of the most popular and revered Ganesh idols of Mumbai - was immersed in the Arabian Sea on Sunday night after unexpectedly being delayed because of high tide and technical challenges leading to tension and emotions. </p><p>The immersion finally took place around 9.10 pm on Sunday night in the Arabian Sea off the Mumbai coast amid cheers and tears. </p><p>There were chants of ‘‘Ganpati Bappa moraya…pudchaya varshi laukar yeah, 'Lalbaugcha Rajacha Vijay Aso”, "Hi Shaan Konachi? Lalbaugcha Rajachi!” - rend the air. </p>.Thieves had field day during 'Lalbaug cha Raja' immersion in Mumbai, 32 cases registered.<p>Several of the devotees became emotional and tears rolled down their eyes.</p><p>The immersion procession started around 10 am on Saturday on the auspicious occasion of Anant Chaturdashi. </p><p>Generally the Lalbaug cha Raja idol is immersed into the Arabian Sea off Girgaon Chowpatty in south Mumbai, a day after Anant Chaturdashi, between 6 am to 10 am. </p><p>This is for the first time, the immersion process in Mumbai was delayed due to the unexpected circumstances, however, despite the delay, thousands of devotees remained present to bid farewell to Lalbaug cha Raja.</p><p>“We were waiting for the right time and tide...there was a delay in reaching Girgaum Chowpatty,” said Sudhir Salvi, the secretary of Lalbaug cha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.</p><p>In fact, difficulties arose while placing the huge idol onto the specially designed raft. </p><p>Besides, the trolley carrying Lalbaugcha Raja got stuck in the water, compounding the problem.</p><p>Several attempts were made, however, failed. </p><p>A large number of people have thronged the Lalbaug-Parel area to see the procession of Mumbaicha Raja of Ganesh Gully, Lalbaug cha Raja, Chintamani of Chinchpokli and Tejukaya, the four big Bappas of Mumbai.</p><p>During the Lalbaug cha Raja procession, Anant Ambani, the son of Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani, was also seen with the crowd. </p><p>The tarafa, a small floating platform, was brought from Gujarat.</p><p>Meanwhile, Hiralal Pandurang Wadkar, the Nakhva of Girgaum Chowpatty, said: “We Wadkar brothers have been performing the immersion of Lalbaughcha Raja for many years. Due to some reasons, the immersion of Lalbaugh cha Raja has not taken place today. The Wadkar brothers were performing the immersion for years. Now we are not doing it, since from Gujarat tarafa has come, the Lalbaugh cha Raja Mandal has given this contract to us. From now on, the Lalbaugh cha Raja Mandal should take care”. </p><p>The failed attempts through the morning had prompted Lalbaug cha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal’ team present at the spot opted for caution and waited for the high tide, of 4.42 metres, to recede. </p><p>The issue became a major challenge for the Mumbai Police and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, which coordinates the immersion in Mumbai. </p><p>As the Lalbaug cha Raja was placed on the tarafa, it was accompanied by boats of fishermen community and Indian Coast Guard vessels even as helicopters and drones maintained aerial surveillance. </p><p>Anant Ambani was present during the immersion. </p><p>The immersion took place before the rare Blood Moon lunar eclipse.</p>