<p>Mumbai: The last rites of Rohit Arya, who was shot dead by police in Mumbai during a operation to rescue 19 persons including 17 kids whom he took hostage, was held in Pune in the wee hours of Saturday. Meanwhile, the police are burning midnight’s old to reconstruct the crime and understand the life story of the accused and his financial details. </p><p>50-year-old Arya was shot dead at the RA Studio in the Mahavir Classic building at Powai on Thursday.</p><p>The post-mortem was conducted at the Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai. </p><p>The Crime Branch-CID has taken over the investigations from the Powai police station. </p>.Oppn holds 'Satyacha Morcha' in Maharashtra; Uddhav, Raj and Sharad Pawar slam EC over voters list.<p>The wife, son and close family members of Arya were present at the cremation. </p><p>According to available information, Arya had been living away from Pune for several years and had minimal contact with his family.</p><p>The suspect, Rohit Arya, was agitated, as the government was not sanctioning funds — around Rs two crore — for his project even as questions arose as to why then state School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, who is from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, made payments to him from his personal account. </p><p>In October 2022, Kesarkar inaugurated Project Let's Change - PLA Swachhata Monitor under the 'Majhi Shala, Sundar Shala' initiative. Under this, school students were to act as cleanliness monitors and discourage people from spitting and littering in public places. Arya was made the project director for this from July 20 to October 2, 2023.</p><p>The government in a clarification said that Rohit Arya and his firm, Afsara Media Entertainment Networks, had no official link with the state’s School Education Department. “Arya’s CSR project “Swachhta Monitor” was approved only in 2021 with Rs 9 lakh funding, but it's later versions, including Swachhta Monitor 2.0 and the Rs 6.14 crore 2024–25 proposal, were never sanctioned. Despite this, the organization continued its activities privately without approval or authorization to collect funds from schools,” it said. </p>