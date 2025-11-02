Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Leprosy declared 'notifiable disease' in Maharashtra

Leprosy is an infectious disease caused by Mycobacterium leprae, which primarily affects the skin, peripheral nerves, eyes, and other organs.
Last Updated : 02 November 2025, 05:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 November 2025, 05:03 IST
Maharashtra NewsLeprosy

Follow us on :

Follow Us