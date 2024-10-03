Bullet, threat note in parcel delivered to Thane politician; probe under way

<p>Thane: A Thane-based leader of a ruling political party in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra-news">Maharashtra</a> has complained of receiving a parcel containing a bullet and a note in which he was given a death threat, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The sender of the note is yet to be identified, an official said.</p>.<p>"According to the complaint, the leader received the parcel on Tuesday (October 1) afternoon at his public relations office in Wagle Estate area. On opening it, he found a box of pencil sharpeners, inside which a bullet was wrapped in two pieces of cloth. There was a note in Hindi, which read - 'This time I am placing it in your hand, next time it will be in your head. This is just a small gift. Next time, it will be bigger'," he said.</p>.UP court says 'love jihad' a serious threat to country, sentences accused to life imprisonment.<p>Police have registered a case under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections of the Arms Act at the Wagle Estate police station and investigation into the case is underway. </p>