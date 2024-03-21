Lok Sabha polls 2024: Shivaji descendants throw hat in the ring

Mumbai: The descendants of the legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have thrown their hat into the ring ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Hectic activities could be witnessed in Kolhapur and Satara in Western Maharashtra, which houses the two royal seats.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has thrown its weight behind Shrimant Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj, the 12th descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and grandson of Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu of Kolhapur, the legendary democrat and social reformer closely associated with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.