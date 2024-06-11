Base of Lord Shiva temple discovered in Maharashtra village by archaeologists

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a significant archaeological discovery, the base of a Lord Shiva temple has been uncovered during conservation work at Hottal village in Nanded district, an official said.

Hottal, known for its temples from the Chalukyan era, has yielded three stone inscriptions mentioning the contributions of donors who helped construct these temples around 1070 AD, the official added.

This area, once the capital of the Kalyani Chalukyas, is famous for its temple complex adorned with intricate sculptures.

As part of the ongoing conservation work on some of these historic temples, a team of archaeology department officials discovered the temple base while clearing debris near a temple under restoration.