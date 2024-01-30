JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maha Vikas Aghadi inducts Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA ahead of LS polls

'The Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena have unanimously decided to induct VBA as a political ally. We are thankful for your stand to fight against autocracy,' Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole posted on X.
Last Updated 30 January 2024, 13:54 IST

Follow Us

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) and Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday announced the induction of Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) in its fold ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"The Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena have unanimously decided to induct VBA as a political ally. We are thankful for your stand to fight against autocracy," Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole posted on X.

The VBA led by Dalit leader Ambedkar, grandson of B R Ambedkar, has pockets of influence in some districts, including the Vidarbha region.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 January 2024, 13:54 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraMaha Vikas AghadiPrakash Ambedkar

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT