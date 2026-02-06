<p>Mumbai: In a major operation, seven <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/naxalites">Naxalites</a> including top Maoist leader Prabhakar - who carried a reward of Rs 25 lakh on his head - were killed in Abujhmarh jungles of Bhamragad tehsil in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>'s Gadchiroli district.</p><p>This is a major operation towards making Gadchiroli Naxal-free, in which a commando of the C-60 commando unit of Gadchiroli police laid down his life. </p><p>Prabhakar was the in-charge of the Gadchiroli Division Committee, in-charge of West Sub-Zonal Bureau and head of Company No 7 of CPI (Maoist). </p><p>He, who was a resident of Kamareddy in Telangana, was neutralised in an exchange of fire with the Gadchiroli police, reports reaching said. </p><p>A total of seven Maoists cadres and commanders were neutralised in encounter which started on Tuesday evening. </p><p>The seven include four males and seven females. Identification of remaining Maoists are yet to be established. </p>.Sadiq Jamal Mehtar 'encounter' case closed after CBI doesn't get nod to file charges against IB officer, 2 cops.<p>Gadchiroli police and the C-60 commando unit busted camps of the CPI (Maoist) cadres during the fierce gun-battle. </p><p>The incident took place in Phodewada village on the Gadchiroli-Narayanpur border in the Bhamragad tehsil following specific intelligence. </p><p>The C-60 unit of Gadchiroli police and a unit of QAT of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are involved in the ongoing operation. </p><p>The police constable, Deepak Chhina Madavi (38) was attached to the Special Operation Team Pranahita who is originally from Mandara, Damrancha in Aheri tehsil.</p><p>“He was injured during the encounter in Abujmad. This morning, he was airlifted by helicopter from the dense forest at Abujhmad to the Sub-District Hospital in Bhamragad. However, unfortunately, due to the injuries sustained during the operation, he has attained martyrdom in the service of the nation,” the Gadchiroli district said.</p><p>One more jawan, Joga Madavi, received bullet injuries; however, he is out of danger. </p><p>The identify of the three Naxals who were gunned down have not yet been revealed. Police have seized one AK-47 rifle and two SLRs from the spot. </p><p>More details are awaited. </p>