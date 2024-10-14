Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | CM Shinde announces toll exemption for light motor vehicles entering Mumbai

<p>Mumbai: Ahead of the Vidhan Sabha polls, the Maharashtra government on Monday announced a complete toll waiver for light motor vehicles at all five entry points into Mumbai, effective from Monday midnight. </p><p>This decision was made during today’s State Cabinet meeting presided over by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and their Cabinet colleagues.</p><p>The toll charged for LMVs at all the toll plazas was Rs 45.</p><p>The waiver applies to toll booths at Dahisar, Mulund, Vashi, Airoli, and Tinhath Naka.</p>