JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra ATS arrests man for sharing sensitive info with Pak intelligence operative

During a probe, the ATS found the accused was in touch with the Pakistan-based intelligence operative from November 2021 to May 2023 via Facebook and WhatsApp and shared the sensitive information multiple times through those social media platforms
Last Updated 11 March 2024, 09:51 IST

Follow Us

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested a 30-year-old man from Navi Mumbai for allegedly sharing information about restricted areas in the country with a Pakistan-based intelligence operative (PIO), the ATS said on Monday.

During a probe, the ATS found the accused was in touch with the PIO from November 2021 to May 2023 via Facebook and WhatsApp and shared the sensitive information multiple times through those social media platforms, the ATS said in a release.

The accused, who was staying in Navi Mumbai, adjoining the state capital, shared information about restricted areas in India with the PIO, it said.

A case has been registered against the man and the PIO and the Navi Mumbai unit of ATS is conducting further probe into it, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 March 2024, 09:51 IST)
India NewsPakistanFacebookMaharashtraWhatsAppNavi MumbaiATS

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT