Maharashtra ATS arrests man for sharing sensitive info with Pak intelligence operative

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested a 30-year-old man from Navi Mumbai for allegedly sharing information about restricted areas in the country with a Pakistan-based intelligence operative (PIO), the ATS said on Monday.

During a probe, the ATS found the accused was in touch with the PIO from November 2021 to May 2023 via Facebook and WhatsApp and shared the sensitive information multiple times through those social media platforms, the ATS said in a release.

The accused, who was staying in Navi Mumbai, adjoining the state capital, shared information about restricted areas in India with the PIO, it said.