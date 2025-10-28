<p>Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has created a new Department of Protocol, Foreign Direct Investment, Diaspora Affairs and Outreach by revamping and renaming the Department of Protocol — the first state in India to do so with a larger aim to attract investments and foster international relationships. </p><p>The initiative is expected to be replicated by other states. </p><p>Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis personally pursued the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. </p><p>Last month, the Maharashtra government inducted Indian Foreign Service officer Dr Rajesh Gawande on deputation to the state.</p>.'Interested in Gadchiroli mines, eying the post of PM': Sapkal takes dig at Devendra Fadnavis.<p>Dr Gawande, who hails from Ahilyanagar in Maharashtra is an IFS officer from the 2009 batch.</p><p>He was earlier posted as Regional Passport Officer & Head of Branch Secretariat in Mumbai - and before than Indian missions in Nairobi, Kampala and Berlin. </p><p>This is for the first time in India that an IFS officer has been deputed to a State government. </p>