maharashtra

Maharashtra becomes first state to create FDI and Diaspora Affairs department

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis personally pursued the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 12:02 IST
Published 28 October 2025, 12:02 IST
