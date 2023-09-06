Home
Maharashtra

Maharashtra cabinet gives nod for Rs 837 crore project to deal with cybercrimes

Under this project, people can register their complaints on a 24x7 call centre, according to the decision passed by the state cabinet.
Last Updated 06 September 2023, 17:28 IST

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod for a Rs 837 crore cyber safety project to deal with cyber crimes in the state.

The project aims to bring all modern technologies under one umbrella, which will also include a control and command centre, technology-assisted investigation, a centre of excellence, a Computer Emergency Response Team, a cloud-based data centre, a security operations centre, the government said in a statement.

Under this project, people can register their complaints on a 24x7 call centre, according to the decision passed by the state cabinet.

Cyber crimes will be probed with modern technologies and skilled manpower, which can enable them to investigate the case thoroughly and also ensure conviction, the statement said.

In another decision passed by the cabinet, financially-stressed sugar cooperative factories will get loans from state cooperative banks with the assurance from the state government.

(Published 06 September 2023, 17:28 IST)
India NewsMaharashtracybercrime

