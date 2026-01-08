Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra civic polls: Congress accuses BJP of 'double standards' over alliance in Ambernath Municipal Council

Left red-faced with the awkward arrangement, the Congress on Wednesday suspended its 12 newly elected councillors along with the block president.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 07:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 January 2026, 07:14 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsMaharashtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us