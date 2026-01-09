<p>Thane: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Thursday announced that he will address an election rally with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Thane on January 12.</p>.<p>Polls to 29 municipal corporations, including Thane, will be held on January 15, while votes will be counted the next day.</p>.<p>Addressing the media while campaigning in Thane, Raj Thackeray said he had come to meet party workers rather than deliver a speech.</p>.Maharashtra civic polls: Uddhav, Raj Thackeray joint interview to be aired ahead of municipal elections.<p>"Uddhav Thackeray and I will address a joint rally in Thane on January 12," he said.</p>.<p>He also paid floral tributes at the statue of late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe.</p>.<p>The MNS chief visited the Shiv Sena branch at Charai, inaugurated in 1986 by Bal Thackeray, and signed the attendance register.</p>