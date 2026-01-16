<p>Mumbai: The Indian Secular Largest Assembly of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>, popularly called the Islam Party, has emerged as the single largest outfit in Malegaon Municipal Corporation in Nashik district - and is set to have its Mayor in the Muslim-dominated power loom town amid a saffron wave that swept Maharashtra in the civic bodies elections. </p><p>The Islam Party has won 35 out of 84 seats in the civic body, while the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/asaddudin-owaisi">Asaduddin Owaisi-</a>led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was in second place with 21 seats.</p><p>The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has got 18 seats, followed by five for the Samajwadi Party and three for the Congress while the BJP has been able to win just two seats.</p><p>“This is a matter of tradition and the mandate given by the people. The citizens of the city have given us the largest mandate. We are ahead by 15 seats, and the secular front by 20 seats,” Islam Party chief Shaikh Asif Shaikh Rashid after results poured in. </p>.Maharashtra Civic Polls: BJP alliance tightens grip, leads across Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur.<p>“We sincerely believe the Mayor should come from our side (as we are the number one party). However, if it is necessary for the city’s development, progress, and maintaining unity, we are ready to sit together and make compromises if required,” he said, adding that his doors are open and he believes that like minded parties and people will support the Mayoral bid. </p><p>It may be mentioned, Rashid had won the Malegaon Central seat in the 2014 Vidhan Sabha polls from the Congress. However, in 2019, he lost to AIMIM candidate Mufti Ismail. In 2022, Asif resigned from the Congress Party and joined Sharad Pawar's NCP along with his father Shaikh Rasheed. After the NCP split, he left the party and contested as an Independent but lost by a slender margin of 165 votes to Mufti Ismail. </p>