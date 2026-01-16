Menu
Maharashtra civic polls results: ISLAM party to have its mayor in Malegaon

The Islam Party has won 35 out of 84 seats in the civic body, while the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was in second place with 21 seats.
Published 16 January 2026, 17:16 IST
