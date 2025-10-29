Menu
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis to hold talks with protesting farmers as Nagpur stir over loan waiver continues

Justice Rajnish Vyas of the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court noted that the protest led to 20 km-long traffic jams, affecting the movement of ambulances and police vehicles.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 17:12 IST
Published 29 October 2025, 17:12 IST
India NewsMumbaiDevendra FadnavisFarmer protestsLoan waivertalks

