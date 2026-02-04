<p>Mumbai: Maharashtra legislative council's privileges committee has summoned stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare for a hearing over their alleged insulting remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.</p>.<p>BJP MLC Prasad Lad, who is the chairperson of the privileges committee, told PTI on Wednesday that the notice was issued to Kamra and Andhare 15 days ago.</p>.Kunal Kamra claims nearly 22,000 people died in rail accidents in 2023, Railways fact checks, says 21,803 died.<p>They have been asked to appear before the committee for a hearing at 2 pm on Thursday, he said.</p>.<p>"If they fail to turn up after two summons, the committee will decide on action against them," Lad said.</p>.<p>BJP MLC Pravin Darekar had moved the breach of privilege notice against Kamra and Andhare for "derogatory remarks" against Shiv Sena leader Shinde, whose party is a constituent of the BJP-led Mahayuti.</p>.<p>Kamra, who has often courted controversy for his anti-establishment views, targeted Shinde in a song parody last year, indirectly referring to him as a traitor without naming him.</p>.<p>Andhare, leader of the rival Sena (UBT), had supported Kamra.</p>.<p>Shinde led a rebellion against the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray in June 2022, leading to a split in the Shiv Sena and the collapse of the then Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.</p>